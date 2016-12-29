Funeral Services Tomorrow For Actress Sandra Giles

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 30 for actress Sandra Giles in Forest Lawn Glendale’s Little Church of the Flowers.

The Hollywood glamour girl from the 1950s through the ’70s died on Christmas Day at age 84.

Born in Oklahoma on July 24, 1932, she was raised in Texas winning several beauty titles including “ Miss San Antonio” and “Miss Corpus Christi.”

Giles then moved to California where she worked as a private secretary before being discovered by an agent and cast in dozens of TV series including Bachelor Father, Peter Gunn, Rawhide, Burke’s Law, The Rogues, Land Of The Giants, The Odd Couple, Quincy M.D. and Columbo.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra Piller.

