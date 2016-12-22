George Christy Talks About Madelyn and Pete Hammond, The Graduate, Mike Nichols and More!

Download PDF

“Tradition, tradition!” Chants Rabbi Tevye, about his hallmark for a good life in the timeless musical, Fiddler On The Roof.

For several decades lately, tradition’s prevailed with movie mavens Madelyn and Pete Hammond, who delight us with their annual spoofs of movie posters at Christmastime.

Marketing guru Madelyn says it happened in the long ago during a holiday in Hawaii when she and Pete (Deadline Hollywood film critic) were horsing around. “Pretending to be Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr in that hot clinch pose that became iconic overnight from their 1953 film, From Here To Eternity. A beach bum snapped us, and we got such a kick from our madcap moment … figured it would make a fun Christmas card.”

They found an instant hit on their hands, with subsequent spoofs quickly becoming status symbols. The industry crowd begged to be included in their list.

Every autumn now, Madelyn and Pete fool around with ideas for what’s next. This season, it’s The Graduate the 1967 classic directed by Mike Nichols, spoofing Anne Bancroft and Dustin Hoffman. “Having lost Mike, lately, it’s also a” remembrance of his brilliance.

“The Christmas list has grown to more than 1,000. Consider stuffing, sealing, addressing, stamping (the expense!). But this is the only time we may connect with business associates and pals.

“Whatever, we love it.”

On another note, who paid the the heavy duty cash to organize and sponsor the hysterical protestors (many not likely knowing what the hell they were yapping about) before the Electoral College vote?

George Soros and company?

Additionally, who shelled out the heavy duty cash to Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein to underwrite the costly vote recount. Which she screamed about and that turned out to be a big zero. A tragic waste of millions of dollars that could have benefited education and medical research.

