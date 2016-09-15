George Christy Talks About Steven Bochco, Truth Is A Total Defense, Anderson Cooper and More!

Emma Stone, winner of the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her performance in La La Land, attended the Hollywood Unites for the 5th biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), a program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) at The Disney Concert Hall

The Grand Seigneur of Crime TV, Steven Bochco, has published his memoir, Truth Is A Total Defense, on his own so that editors wouldn’t excise the kick-ass dramas that he experienced

“Story is everything. If the story is right, it’s almost impossible to write a bad script,” declares Steven Bochco, the creator and producer of hours of Emmy-award winning television. Hot series that include Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, NYPD Blue, among other successes. Quality. At its best.

“But if there’s something wrong with the story, you can’t write a good script, because the story won’t let you, since there’s something fundamentally unsound.”

So informs Steven in the On Writing Well chapter in his book, Truth Is A Total Defense, My Fifty Years In Television, chockablock with revelations and insights about “making it”, a gripping recollection that he salts-and-peppers while describing his astonishing career.

A Grand Seigneur of Crime TV. Steven’s a Man Mountain Dean, considering the vast depth of his work. For those curious about the vagaries of yeas and nays of producing, writing and dealing with the tough ropes behind the scenes, Truth Is A Total Defense is a God-given Book of Learning.

Fearless remembrances tumble one after t’other in Steven’s self-published memoir. They say he decided to publish on his own, since he didn’t want editors excising the kick-ass dramas that they were worried about. The book is available, of course, on Amazon).

About the crisis with David Caruso, who became a “malcontent” NYPD Blue star after David hit it big. Steven explains.

“Caruso’s behavior, simply put, was ‘cancerous.’ He was emotionally unavailable to everyone … volatile, moody or sullen, depending on the day Most people don’t function well in a dysfunctional environment. But Caruso loved it, because he was the source of all the discontent, and it empowered him.

“He never said it me directly, but the truth was that Caruso felt he was too good for television. He wanted to be a movie star And his plan was to alienate the writers, producers, and his fellow castmates in hopes that we would dump him from the show. Fat chance. Against all odds we had turned NYPD Blue into a hit.”

When Steven and partner David Milch were working on second season scripts, Caruso’s agent called. Caruso wanted to be let out of his contract. Steven said no, “and if he decided not to show up for work, we would sue his ass off.”

The agent suggested restructuring his deal … Caruso had been earning $40,000 an episode. They wanted $100,000, a 38-foot trailer, Fridays off, an office suite on the lot with his own development executive that would be paid $1,000 a week, two hotel suite in New York when the company were there on location, a dozen first-class plane tickets. “And lastly, Caruso wanted additional security to shield him from his adoring public.”

Read the book for the rest of the story.

Much more, of course, about Steven’s successes and disappointments. Including personal histories of Steven’s heart attack and leukemia, conquering both. A champ. He claims that he can remember every joke he has ever been told (how we wish we did).

Steven’s Murder in the First is in its third season on TNT, and he’s working now on a reboot of L.A. Law for Fox. He says that laws have changed so much that there are many new topics to cover. Scripts are being written right now.”

“The easiest part of writing is the writing,” he reflects. “The hardest part is the thinking. You have to master form (not so hard). And craft (harder). Find your voice (harder still). You need to have a passion for writing (passion can’t be taught).

“Great stories, by definition, always involve the exploration of themes.”

As we noted in last week’s column, “Lying is the new normal.” Never more in evidence than with the lies this week about the presidential candidate’s health.

When CNN’s Anderson Cooper called and queried after her collapse at the 9/11 memorial ceremony about why she kept her health a secret, her reply was, “I didn’t think it was such a big deal.”

The litany of her health issues:

• Brain (concussion: transverse (sinus venous thrombosis).

• Eyes (double vision).

• Thyroid (hyperthyroidism).

• Lungs (pneumonia).

• Nose and throat (uncontrollable coughing).

• Legs (deep vein thrombosis).

Life threatening? Or no?

For a Commander in Chief?

