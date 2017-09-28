George Christy Talks About The L.A. Phil, Gustavo Dudamel, Mozart – The Early Years and more

L.A. Phil’s Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel with wife Maria Valverde hosted the Opening Night Gala 2017 of Mozart – The Early Years at the Walt Disney Concert Hall celebrating the new season

The rapture.

“Unlocking the frozen rivers of the heart,” as playwright Anton Chekhov wrote in a diary at his dascha in the Russian countryside.

To commend the opening of L.A. Phil’s beckoning fall season, the annual gala bowed to the timeless talents of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who was composing classics from age six.

Mozart – The Early Years at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, attracted our Big Rich and we music-loving plebeians of the No Rich. All souls reveling heavenward as the music and sparked joy unbounded and happiness under the conductorship of LA Phil’s beloved Gustavo Dudamel. With Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Yula Wang at the grand pianos accompanying soprano Anna Prohaska and countertenor Tim Mead.

After the standing ovations for the all-Mozart program, more than 600 guests repaired to the magnificent marquee on Grand Avenue for drinks, dinner and dancing to fox trot tunes and boogie-down jams.

The cast from the Mozart in the Jungle television series – Saffron Burrows, Dermot Mulroney, Jason Schwartzman, Darby Stanchfield, Paul Weitz — served as honorary co-chairs.

Meeting, as they did, L.A.’s Who and the Who, whose largesse has landed the L.A. Phil, founded in 1919, on the global cultural map.

The black-tie gents and luxuriously gowned ladies included L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti with Amy Wakeland, Lennie and Bernie Greenberg, Joan and John Hotchkis, David Bohnett, Larry Schmidt, Edye and Eli Broad, Gregory Anneberg Weingarten, Jane Eisner, Priscilla and Curtis Tamkin, Kelley and Don Johnson, Rosanna Arquette, Carla Sands, Lynn Booth, Charles and Sandy Aronberg, Talia Shire, Younes Nazarian, Marilyn Ziering with Howard Walter.

Acting L.A. Phil president and CEO Gail Samuel announced that the gala netted, as in previous years, more than $3 million, affirming once more that we Los Angelenos, Big Rich or No Rich, are enraptured by good music.

Rolex remains the grand supporter, and our L.A. Phil musicians and Gustavo Dudamel donated their services for the concert.

Thank you, Mozart, and thank you, Gustavo Dudamel, and thank you Mister Weatherman for a lovely Indian Summer evening.

Peter Falk’s favorite wit, Carl Pacholski Hall, would wink and whisper, “A perfect night for walking an elephant.”

