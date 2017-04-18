Getty Center Being Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Police Tuesday afternoon were investigating a bomb threat that was called in to the Getty Museum in Brentwood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD bomb squad is en route to the Getty. LAPD Officer Drake Madison said the call came just before 3 p.m. and said no one is being allowed to enter the museum grounds.

LAPD officer Tony Im told the Los Angeles Daily News that a caller stated “There is a bomb. Get out.”

At 4:16 p.m., the Getty Center’s official Twitter account tweeted out: “Getty Center is closing early today due to threatening phone call. Visitors are currently leaving on advice from @LAPDHQ; staff to follow.”

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Share this Story