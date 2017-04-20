Going For The Gold – Beverly Vista Advanced Band & Advanced Orchestra participated in The Forum Music Festival and both received the highest rating possible of Gold | BH Courier

Last week, the Beverly Vista Advanced Band & Advanced Orchestra participated in The Forum Music Festival and both received the highest rating possible of Gold.  The festival also gave the Outstanding Musicianship award to the band’s trumpet section (pictured above) and the orchestra’s bass section.  Pictured, top row (from left): Sam Goldsmith, Cosie Prisand, Emma Maurer, Evie Vangelatos and Jonah Gold. Bottom row (from left): Jay Cukier, Emilio Adell, Lucas Fuhrer and Camille Lieber.

