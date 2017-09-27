Groundbreaking in Culver City Marks Construction Kick Off for Metro Ivy Station

(CNS) – Ground was officially broken Wednesday to mark the formal start of construction of Ivy Station, a $350 million development at the Culver City Metro stop.

Once completed, Ivy Station will feature 200 apartments, 55,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space, a 148-room hotel, a 200,000- square-foot office building and two acres of open space.

Ivy Station is being developed by Lowe Enterprises, Rockwood Capital and AECOM Capital and is scheduled to be completed in 2019.

“The city’s overall plan has been to create a higher-density transit- served neighborhood that provides new, quality housing, retail and employment opportunities that will help improve regional mobility and air quality by reducing local reliance on the automobile. We have developed a strong partnership with Lowe, and we look forward to the opening of the Ivy Station project,” Culver City Mayor Jeffrey Cooper said.

The station also will provide 1,500 spaces of below-grade parking, 300 of which will be dedicated for use by Metro transit riders. A 585-space parking lot for the Metro station was closed in February to make preparations for the construction.

“Along with our great partners Lowe and Rockwood, we are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone for Ivy Station. This project is a true transit-oriented mixed-use development, allowing residents as well as the community of Culver City to take advantage of both the Metro and the new public space amenities we are developing,” said AECOM Capital CEO John T. Livingston. “We applaud Culver City for having the vision to create this bold new project.”

