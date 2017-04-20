Hadid Could Be Nearing Guilty Plea On 901 Strada Vecchia

Posted Thursday, April 20, 2017 – 6:30 PM

By Matt Lopez

Mohamed Hadid could be nearing a guilty plea in the criminal trial over the 901 Strada Vecchia megamansion he developed in Bel Air.

Thursday morning in Van Nuys Superior Court, attorneys for both Hadid and the L.A. City Attorney’s office met in private for close to an hour. After emerging from the meeting, Hadid’s attorneys indicated that their client was nearing a guilty plea, with a few more conditions to still be worked out.

