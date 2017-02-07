Halle Berry, Samuel L. Jackson Added To Oscars Presenters List

Halle Berry, Samuel L. Jackson and Shirley MacLaine were among those added Tuesday to the list of presenters at the 89th Oscars ceremony.

Also named as presenters were Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Gael Garcia Bernal, Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon and Hailee Steinfeld.

They will join previously announced presenters Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander — the four acting Oscar winners from last year.

The 89th Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and held Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. It will be broadcast live on ABC, airing in more than 225 countries and territories around the world.

CNS-02-07-2017 10:25

