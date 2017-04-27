Hannah Carter Garden Receives Historic Designation

Hannah Carter with grandsons Alex and Andrew Caldwell in her eponymous garden 19 years ago, before UCLA sold it.

Posted Thursday, April 27, 2017 – 6:10 PM

By Laura Coleman

While the general public may not have the opportunity to see the idyllic Hannah Carter Japanese Garden in the heart of Bel-Air anytime soon, the future of the verdant paradise remains less shady following Tuesday’s vote by the Los Angeles City Council to designate it as a Historic-Cultural Monument.

“Securing Historic-Cultural Monument status ensures the garden will be protected long-term and acknowledges what an important gem this is to the Bel-Air community and all of Los Angeles,” said L.A. Conservancy Director of Advocacy Adrian Scott Fine. “It’s one of the…ten best designed Japanese gardens in the nation.”

http://bhcourier.com/?p=211024

