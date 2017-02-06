Happenings—Chamber Music At All Saints’ Continues With Bach’s ‘Musical Offering,’ And More…

Rosa Navarrete (Raja), Sarah Kennedy (Princess Jazmín), Daniel Martinez (Aladdin) and Sebastian Gonzalez (Abu) in Disney’s "Aladdin, Dual Language Edition/Edición DeLenguaje Dual" presented by Casa 0101 Theater. Photo by Luis Gaudi

BOOKS

Bestselling Author Gives Fresh Look At Time Travel

The latest from acclaimed author James Gleick (The Information, Chaos) is Time Travel: A History (Pantheon Books, $26.95), a mind-bending exploration of time travel: its subversive origins, its evolution in literature and science, and its influence on the understanding of time itself.

Gleick’s story begins at the turn of the 20th century with the young H.G. Wells writing and rewriting the fantastic tale that becomes his first book, an international sensation, The Time Machine. A host of forces were converging to transmute the human understanding of time, some philosophical and some technological—the electric telegraph, the steam railroad, the discovery of buried civilizations, and the perfection of clocks.

Gleick tracks the evolution of time travel as an idea in the culture—from Marcel Proust to Doctor Who, from Woody Allen to Jorge Luis Borges. He explores the inevitable looping paradoxes and examines he porous boundary between pulp fiction and modern physics. Finally, he delves into a temporal shift that is unsettling our own moment: the instantaneous wired world, with its all consuming present and vanishing future.

More information at www.pantheonbooks.com.

FAMILY FUN

Casa 0101 Brings Singing, Dancing Aladdin To Life In English/Spanish Production

The dual-language edition (in English and Spanish) of Walt Disney’s Aladdin, flies into the Casa 0101 Theater’s Main Stage, 2102 E. First St. (at St. Louis Street), Boyle Heights, Fridays-Sunday, through Feb. 19.

The play brings familiar characters like Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, their animal companions Apu the monkey and Rajah the tiger, to life along with evil Royal Vizier Jafar his parrot Iago, the Sultan and of course, a singing/dancing Genie.

Three Royal Translators guide audiences through the action, punctuated with popular songs like Prince Ali, A Friend Like Me and A Whole New World.

For tickets and information, call 323-263-7684 or visit www.casa0101.org.

MUSIC

All Saints’ Chamber Music Series To Prest Bach’s The Musical Offering

“Chamber Music At All Saints’” continues with J.S. Bach’s The Musical Offering at 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12 at the church, 504, Camden Dr., Beverly Hills.

On a single theme given to him by Frederick the Great, Bach created this collection of canons and ricercars, topped with a trio sonata.

Performing the works will be: Kathleen McIntosh, harpsichord; Stephen Redfield and Suzanna Giordano, violins; Janice Tipton, flute and Erika Duke Kirkpatrick, violoncello.

For tickets and information, call 310-275-0123 or visit https://www.allsaintsbh.org/connect/music/.

PETS

L.A. City Shelters, Pet Care Foundation Join To Help Owners Find Their ‘Furry Valentine’

L.A. City Animal Shelters—locations can be found at www.laanimalservices.com—will open their doors with reduced adoption fees on all cats and dogs for “My Furry Valentine” weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 and 12.

All adoptable pets currently in shelters can also be viewed at the website.

Working with L.A. Animal Services, the event is hosted by The Pet Care Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to finding homes for homeless pets.

For information, email bill@petcarefoundation.org, visit wwwpetcarefounation.org or call 310-247-8469.

