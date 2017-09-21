Help End Homelessness At Good Shepherd Center’s Annual Gala Oct. 7

Posted Thursday, September 21, 2017 – 6:35 PM

By Laura Coleman

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 7, for an evening of glitz, glamour and giving–all in an effort to raise money for the Good Shepherd Center for Homeless Women & Children at this year’s annual gala, to be held at downtown’s Union Station.

“Today, we are more confident than ever that an end is in sight for homelessness in Los Angeles, as evidenced by some of the County-wide initiatives which began taking shape a few years ago and which have not seemed to lose any of their momentum,” said Sister Anne. “In fact, we can see the impact they have had on the situation with homeless veterans in particular with fewer living on the streets especially in the last couple of years.”

