HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY MATHIS (020317)

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 3). Realizing that you can’t keep everything the way it is and still get what you want, you’ll approach this solar return with scrutiny. What can you trade? What are you unwilling to compromise about? Tough questions will lead to a plan that nets you a superstar transformation by the end of May. July brings a windfall. Leo and Scorpio adore you

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It takes a strong person to ask for and take in honest criticism, but it will be well worth your while, because there is something just beyond your usual awareness that will be incredibly helpful for you to know.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20). To get what you need without wondering why you need it or telling yourself that you shouldn’t need it: that is to really trust in the universe and your own intuition.

ARIES (Mar. 21-Apr. 19). There are plenty of available options, but the ones that meet the criteria of being the right thing at the right time in the right way are few and far between. Trust in life’s unfolding today. Relax, align yourself, and wait for it.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20). This is a day for acceptance. You’ll meet a wide range of personalities and deal with more than a few different behavioral styles. No one’s style is better. You can learn from everyone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Just when you were starting to relax into the current scene, a diversion erupts. This is an exciting twist! You may not change your course, but you’ll sure approach with heightened attention.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Low confidence could actually be a good thing for you today. Those who think they already have it nailed won’t make the extra effort to be remarkable. Where the overconfident fail, you’ll succeed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Once in a while you look around you and wonder, “How did I get here?” you couldn’t repeat the steps if you had to. And the journey ahead will be equally as whimsical.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Ben Franklin suggested you get to bed early and wake up early, but what did he know about your life? Your internal clock has its own sort of wisdom and efficiency. Try to be patient as it adjusts today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You are sometimes too proud and independent for your own good. Let people give to you. Money, gifts, help, attention—whatever it is, if it feels sincere and unencumbered by strings, you should take it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Because something’s silly, mindless or fluffy-fun, doesn’t mean it’s stupid. If you’re attracted to it, makes you smile, ponder. wonder or think—this is valid enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you try and study yourself, very few insights are likely to emerge. However, in the process of studying someone you admire or a subject of fascination, you’ll learn much about yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Whether the expenditure is emotional or financial, the purchase price will be negotiable. Decide what you can afford and then back down from that to what you really want to pay. Be bold. Name your price and go from there.

