HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY MATHIS (021017)

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 10). Let people spoil you like they want to this month, even though you don’t need all of the fuss. They’ll be better off for the energetic investment, and more attached to you, too. A new talent blossoms in March. April brings a move. Love has you doing unexpected things in July. A windfall happens in October. Libra and Capricorn adore you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What holds the skyscraper up is buried hundreds of feet deep in the ground; the taller the building, the deeper the foundation. Be patient with your own building process. You won’t show signs of height so much as depth.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20). It is easy to mistake imagination for ego. Both tend to work in the language of illusions and distortions. Much depends on who is at the center of the fantasy.

ARIES (Mar. 21-Apr. 19). Your allies and your adversaries are strong, and ultimately this is the stroke of good fortune that helps you to stay strong yourself. A worthy opponent is a great blessing.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20). The shortest distance between two points is a straight line, something that pretty much never occurs naturally. For instance, your personal path will curve, switchback, pitch up and down — but it’s all progress.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Why do you find it so much easier to be wise for others than for yourself? Because when you give advice, you’re not the one who has to follow it. But if you do choose to follow your own advice now, it will lead to fast success.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll celebrate the big events when they come up, but don’t wait for big events to celebrate. The silly, small events will be more memorable. Anyway, why do you even need a reason to revel in all that’s good?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll be making “notes to self” all day long. It will help you to write them down, or you’re likely to forget. You’re onto something; you just don’t know what it is quite yet. Look at what you’ve covered and where you’re going next.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). No one will think any less of you if you stick to your values even when the cool kids are smoking in the bathroom (or whatever the grownup version of that is). Your integrity makes you more than cool; it makes you hot.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It is better to try and fail than to do nothing and succeed. Take a chance. The more you risk rejection and emotional injury, the easier it gets. The easier it gets, the bigger your life becomes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are things you’d like to do that never seem to fit into your schedule. That’s how you know that they are not really the important things. You always have time for what is truly important to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Big breakthroughs rarely come — a few times in a lifetime for the lucky. Most accomplishments are the result of incremental efforts, building momentum by chalking up a little progress each day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your friendships will open doors, bring out your best and bring you great joy. As Capricorn President Woodrow Wilson said: “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.”

