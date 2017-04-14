HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY MATHIS (041417)

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Apr. 14). Having a talent for putting people together who fit well, youl create scenarios that could never have happened without you. You’ll be made an offer that seems so crazy to you but also quite right. Physical strength and mental stamina will be required for the marathon-like situation in June. You’ll be proud and richer for the run. Leo and Libra adore you.

ARIES (Mar. 21-Apr. 19). The social swirl favors you, though in a temperate kind of way. Contrastingly, some party animals you know wear themselves out because they miss the secret to maintaining a robust social life: Go home when you’re tired.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20). Your purpose will converge with a bit of randomness you can’t help but pay attention to. This may involve an exciting someone, and it becomes a part of your shared story.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Don’t start with what others want from you or whom they want you to be. Start with what interests and excites you. What they need most (though they might not know it yet) is to have people around them interested and excited.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People will have to come to a decision together. The compromise will either be even better than than the original idea each person brought to the table or it will suit none. Calm communication will be key.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Relationships’ ease will have more to do with what’s going on outside the relationship. Stressors get lifted today, and the flood of relief makes it so much easier to be present with one another.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Be careful not to let your perfectionism keep you from expanding opportunities. Not everything requires such a high level of attention. In many situations, good enough is good enough.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You find it pretty easy to make rational decisions, unless you are 1) hungry, 2) tired or 3) emotionally involved. Hungry and tired are easy to remedy. Good luck getting your feelings out of it, though!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Bottom line, the group will be better for your expertise, instinct and involvement. They may not show you often enough how valuable you are, but hang in there, if for no other reason than this: They need you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Surrender if you feel it’s time, if you’ve been fighting out of stubbornness and ego instead of principle and purpose, if you’re ready to stop resisting where life wants to take you. But if this is just about giving up, don’t.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You will look for what you find and, bonus, what you beckon for will come to you. Now all you have to do is direct your energy well, toward loveliness and strictly what you would enjoy in your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can only give what you’ve got. Actually, you could borrow to give, but that would be a horrible idea today. In fact, make sure you don’t give all you’ve got. Hold back half. You’re going to need a lot more tomorrow.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20). You’ll wake up and avoid some rather overblown expectations that are being promoted by parts of our culture in the realm of relationships. You recognize that this hype is toxic to your pursuit of love.

