HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY MATHIS (042117)

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Apr. 21). Wanting well is an art. You want the highest and best for all involved, not just yourself. The year is marked by an attitude of flexibility that will allow you to make the most of circumstances and use the energy available instead of fighting against it. New work comes in July. Romantic love plays out like a dream. Scorpio and Sagittarius adore you.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20). In your mind, if relationships are a lot of work, it’s a sign that the fit isn’t good. Regardless, we can’t always choose with whom we’ll be interacting. Attaining new and better social skills will help matters greatly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Meetings are on the agenda. They may not feel all that productive, but the point is to show up, see and be seen. This is about understanding the roles involved and the people who are going to play them.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). That new project or person on your mind — how exciting and irresistible! You are convinced about being better off pursuing this than doing what you used for fun.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A little complaining between friends or colleagues can be a bonding experience, venting the bad energy and uniting the team. But constant complaining just compounds negativity. Steer clear of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Love is not something you can talk yourself into or create with an intellectual exercise. You may feel that you “should” love, but don’t force the issue. It just doesn’t work that way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The day is marked by an increased sense of purpose. Perhaps this is because many will be affected by your work. As you act on behalf of the group, you find success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your vessel will be affected by the wind and currents, but you’re still ultimately the pilot of this ship. Grip the wheel and do your best with today’s stormy seas.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The first step to restoring the peace in your world will have to do with temperance. Go easy; do the things that contribute to your health. If there’s a problem to clear up, you’ll have the strength for it today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ve had the kind of life turning points that were unexpected and out of your control, but mostly change happens because you make it happen. And here you go again!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s as though today pulls back the stage curtain just enough to give you a peek at what’s to come in a brand-new phase of your life. You’ll like what you see.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20). You’re not always your best counselor. In fact, you wouldn’t even make the top-10 list today. Listen to many opinions. Right now, you’re too close to (yet also, oddly, somewhat naive about) the subject.

ARIES (Mar. 21-Apr.19). Recent stresses have you craving a little more reassurance that all is well. You may have to ask for it, as people will be so into their own parts of the story that they may not realize what others need and want.

