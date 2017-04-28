HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY MATHIS (042817)

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Apr. 28). Relationships will thrive on stability. It’s a year for extending roots, but that doesn’t mean you can’t also take vacations. In May you’ll be offered what you’ve longed for. You’ll follow your loved one into unknown territory and come to love the adventure you share there. Excellent news comes in June; a windfall comes in November.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A selfish someone would have you believe that doing what makes you happy is an indulgence. It couldn’t be further from the truth. Do what makes your heart sing today, and the world will dance joyfully to your song.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s said that penguins fall in love and even give each other gifts. A male penguin has been known to search an entire beach for the right pebble for his mate. You’ve high standards for love yourself these days.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re not petty; you’re generous! You don’t condemn anyone for committing minor social sins, such as interrupting others or talking over the entertainment. And yet, today, you’ll favor those with superior social habits.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ve endured plenty of adversity on your own. The people who are in your life are there because you want them there, not because you need them. Today they sense your strength and also their honored position.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re often hopeful, but it’s not necessarily your first response. That’s why the one who makes you feel like there’s something special and magical in your future is a person you should hang out with more often.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s as though there was a leap without a landing. The unfinished thoughts are beautiful in their incompleteness, if you can bear the tension that takes the place of closure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You may be considering taking things to the next level in a relationship, going from someone’s “other” to someone’s “only.” Whether this is business-related or personal, exclusivity is a pretty big step, not to be rushed into.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). In the same way marketers know scarcity can create an immediate impulse to buy, loss triggers love. Often, “the one that got away” is suddenly considered the best you’ve ever had, immediately after “getting away.”

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In some ways, you’ve become what you envisioned; you embody what you once envied; you project what you once only fantasized about. Satisfaction in this will be brief. You’re already questing anew.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Do all you can to fortify your spirit and restore your body. Set yourself up to awaken in a good mood tomorrow so you’re strong and ready for an amazing opportunity coming your way.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Don’t regret building your life around certain people and principles, but you do recognize that things change. You’ll reorganize to make room for new influences.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You care— a lot! In fact, today you may find that you care slightly more than feels healthy for you or good for the relationship. What would happen if you let go and trusted life’s process?

