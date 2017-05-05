HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY MATHIS (050517)

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 5). Your dreams are coming true. Through the next 10 weeks, it will be as though there’s an invisible hand helping you navigate and produce until your business is thriving. Family will connect you with what you need to succeed in all kinds of relationships. A voice from the past will figure into your future dealings. Cancer and Virgo adore you.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20). There’s a lot around that needs to be organized, but if you can organize your priorities first, you’ll avoid wasting time on things that won’t matter five days from now.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s important to do the things that make you “you” on a regular basis. If you have to tone those things down or do less of them for the sake of a relationship, it could point to trouble going forward.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The person who’s talking isn’t always communicating, and the person who’s hearing isn’t always listening. Intentions, on the other hand, can be felt viscerally. Intentions will speak the loudest today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Just as brevity is the soul of wit (according to Shakespeare) and the soul of lingerie (according to Dorothy Parker), brevity is also the soul of pleasure. Too much of any good thing is a terrible thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your inner self is pulling for something your head still isn’t sure about. This internal conflict of interests is making it difficult to move forward, but maybe forward isn’t the direction you originally thought it was.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Whatever comes at you today, you’ve seen it before, or something like it at least. Therefore you won’t flinch. You suspect this is for the best and highest good, and you’ll handle it like the winner you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). On many subjects, society’s rules are your rules. It doesn’t always work for you this way though. There are a few societal trends you simply can’t abide by, and you’ll prove yourself bigger than society as you do it your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Good communication isn’t something you can establish and then forget about. It needs to be maintained. Check in with your loved ones to open and strengthen those lines.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There’s much you will do with your mind — dream, go back and forth in time, have conversations with people you’ve never met. Your imagination is your most useful tool to influence and create your world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When love is disappointing, you have your friends. And when friends are the trouble, you have your love. But today is different. Today you have both and life is truly wonderful.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20). There are certain conflicts that will never be resolved because they are too deeply rooted in core differences. Peace can be restored nonetheless when parties agree not to fight and instead focus elsewhere.

