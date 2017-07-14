HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY MATHIS (071417)

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 14). You’re the ringleader of this circus with an extraordinary instinct for coming up with what’s next in the grand show. Since you see the big picture with clarity, tend to broad lines and let someone else do the detail work. You’ll be adored more than ever in 2018. Just soak it up. Invest and hold on in September. Libra and Taurus adore you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your imagination is so powerful that it will not only take you from here to there; it will take you beyond — to the “theres” that are brought into existence the moment you envision them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s OK not to be right very often. Those who need to be right all of the time are living in a very small bubble of their own certainty. What scale do you choose? Maybe it really is a small world, but the universe is massive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Mastery demands full attention. The barrier between you and the mastery you seek is atmospheric. There are others who need your attention. To get to the next level, go where there is no competition for your attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t always know the thing you do that gives value to another person. But once it happens, and that value is exchanged, you’ll be onto yet another one of your talents. This one is worth cultivating further.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You experience your thoughts and feelings as separate from the rest, and yet you are in, of and all about the rest. There is no getting around it. You are part of this whole thing and this whole thing is part of you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Any chance to widen your circle of compassion will be wonderful for you. Yes, it’s true that it won’t always feel nice. Uncomfortable things will happen in the name of diversity, but diversity always makes us better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ve exhausted a lot of the excitement supply of your own vicinity. Back to the drawing board. You’ll be surprised at what you can see when you ask your mind to come up with a preview of coming attractions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Every difficulty is an opportunity. No one ever grew up big, strong and wise by having what they needed handed to them on a silver platter. The best people work at it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20). If the enemy is within (and the most formidable enemies always are) then liberating yourself from yourself is the warrior-like task that will both free and alter you.

ARIES (Mar. 21-Apr. 19). Taking care of your soul is important work, and you’re not the only one responsible for it, either. The ones you love and those who love you will pitch in with gusto.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20). Sure, some mistakes are avoidable. But if you didn’t or couldn’t, well, it’s a useless regret. Anyway, mistakes are for the adventurous, a sign that you’re trying something new.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The value of persistence cannot be underestimated today. Every time you are knocked down, get up and try and do and do and try. This is the only way to break through.

