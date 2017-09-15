HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY MATHIS (091517)

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 15). You’ll be awarded, and rightly so: You’ve grown stronger, better at what you do and certain enough of yourself to weather the very wind that would have ruffled your feathers long ago. Because of this, you can let down your defenses and accept new love, challenge and more with a lighter, abler attitude. Capricorn and Scorpio adore you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A string of good moods will lift you through the weekend as though your heart really does have wings. Of course, the influence of that certain special person doesn’t hurt.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You learn a lot about people because you don’t make assumptions about what’s going on with them. Your listening skills are all you need to deepen a connection and create understanding.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You look so good dealing with a less-than-ideal situation that it makes you appear much more competent and attractive than someone who doesn’t have anywhere close to the amount of hassles you do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Relaxed and playful — that’s the way to be. There’s hardly a single thing today at work or in your personal life that warrants a stressed-out response.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What’s hard for you is easy for another. What’s hard for another is easy for you. So exchange work and help each other out, why don’t you? Great things will come of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can’t change “them,” but you can change you — and oddly that will inspire just the change you were hoping for. So go on and boldly do what you would if “they” didn’t even exist.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20). Just because a person possesses something doesn’t mean he or she feels good about it, appreciates it or is even remotely confident in it. Just remember that superficial appearances are often carefully constructed.

ARIES (Mar. 21-Apr. 19). All your prophecies will not be self-fulfilling, thank goodness! However, the more you think something, the more power you give it, and that goes double for today, so focus yourself well.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20). Thought for the evening: It’s impossible to make anyone feel a certain way, but you can certainly be the wind that blows the sails toward that emotional destination.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There will be a change in your team. This is not a change for better or worse; rather, it’s a change that everyone will have to get used to if you’re to continue forward as a group.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t have to be an experienced cook to know a recipe for trouble. Two or more incendiary elements are all that’s needed. The real question here: What is your tolerance for trouble?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While it’s true that all good things must come to an end, so must bad things, mediocre things and eventually (but not soon enough) dreadfully boring things. You’re getting better at wrapping things up and keeping faith that there’s better to come.

Share this Story