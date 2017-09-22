HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY MATHIS (092217)

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 22). You’re exceptionally lucky over the next four weeks. In November, shake up your professional scene some. What seems like a lateral move will actually lead to something much better. You don’t really know yourself until you try new things. Your personal life percolates with fresh activities and interests in 2018. Taurus and Virgo adore you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re ready and willing to learn, and that’s not even the best part: There is someone very skilled who will be willing to teach you! You’re the one who must make the first approach, though.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Do you get the sense that you’re coming into your own? Don’t dismiss this as merely a good mood. Instead heed the intuition as a harbinger of the very lucky times you’re stepping into.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You could put something in the world that wasn’t there before. Note that creative ventures do require more than a good idea. They require time and study and practice. That said, a few minutes here and there will add up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The thing about chasing mirages is that no matter how much distance you cover, you’ll never arrive. Illusions threaten to waste your time. Separate actualities from fantasies, truth from fiction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You genuinely want to do something well. Your attitude will appeal to others who have been masterful. In a stroke of luck more fortunate than money falling from the sky, the right teachers will be attracted to your potential.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). In some ways you are on your own, but this freedom has many perks. You can go in any direction you wish, for starters. Furthermore, your best guess is pretty stellar. Act on it and your luck will compound.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20). When you can right a wrong situation you feel personally successful. Indeed you are! And those who help you celebrate achievements of justice are your true friends.

ARIES (Mar. 21-Apr. 19). When the sun rises, it rises for everyone and shines on all creatures alike. Those who feel special and above the rest will be humbled by the current cosmic climate in the best way possible.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20). People don’t necessarily want to hear the most honest interpretation of things. What about compassion? What about catering the message to the audience? If you must talk hard facts, speak the truth and then duck.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Even if you have a self-driving car, you still can’t drive two of them at the same time. Choose. It may be difficult, as many options seem equal, but if you don’t make the choice now, someone will make it for you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Imagine if you believed that there was nothing wrong with you and there never has been, that nothing needed to be improved, that there was no “better,” only “different”: Would you then still make the same choice?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Intellectual powers surge today. You enjoy thinking things through and coming up with the perfect explanation for why they are the way they are, or how they might become something else.

Share this Story