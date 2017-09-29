HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY MATHIS (092917)

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 29). Things ramp up slowly, and then good fortune rains on your life. Yours is the lofty ambition, the unreasonable expectation and the outrageous dream that somehow comes true. Go on and be daring, but also know that it’s the grounded people around you who will help you work your practical magic. Taurus and Capricorn adore you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you live somewhere that has a library, a public gym, a hiking trail, a field, a church or another feature that’s public and free then it’s something to take advantage of today. People need you, and you need people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The history of a place matters. Whether it’s a happy story or a shameful one, it’s good to know how it was so that when you change it (and you will) you can appreciate the significance of the change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your willingness to listen deeply to someone’s (perhaps delusional) side of the story will help you find peace. This isn’t about forgiveness but about facilitating your own healing and passage to better times.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you lose your cell connection it’s safe to blame outside interference. Other personal connections are the same today. Don’t take anything personally or assume any motive. Just call again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You sense tension and can head off conflict before it happens. Distraction is your best tool. You’re great at creating diversions to give people something useful to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20). When people are happy they bring their best selves to the party. This is what you bring out in people as you encourage and acknowledge their better qualities.

ARIES (Mar. 21-Apr. 19). There are things you would throw away if only you were sure that no one else would pick them up and use them. Hold on there. You’re not finished with this work, just taking a break. Look at your tools and resources differently.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20). Looking fantastic isn’t always feeling fantastic. You’re aware of those who put on a smile even though they are in pain, because you’ve been there too. Your compassion will make all of the difference to someone today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The characters in the story feel something, and so do you when you participate in the story in any way… even as an innocent bystander (which will be your recommended role in today’s drama).

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll move forward with a venture that has captured your curiosity. Keep your options open as you go, though, because this isn’t what it seems. There’s a slippery slope ahead. Hold tight to the handrail.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People who are direct and clear communicators will get most of your attention and business now. Do you sense you should be taking notes? Absorbing the ways of masterful communicators will increase your good fortune later.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Be willing to put down your phone and talk to real people in real time. You’ll get into interesting (if seemingly pointless) conversations that will later be something you can draw from for energy and inspiration.

