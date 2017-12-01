HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY MATHIS (120117)

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 1). You give yourself to your loved ones, and you’re a cherished part of the group. But to live for them is to deny the one life you’ve been given: your own. In summary, you’re a person, too. This is your year to do what’s burning in your heart. Don’t worry, family ties will be strengthened anyway. Aries and Gemini adore you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Some people don’t know the value of a thing until other people point it out. But if it’s not apparent to them, is it really valuable or not? Maybe good things are only good to those who see the goodness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When others throw stones at your ideas, don’t even bother throwing them back. It’s a waste of time and energy. Collect the stones as if they were a gift. Use them to build your empire.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your cravings will be informants that point to an underlying need, a nutrient that your diet is lacking or an emotional nutrient that is currently absent in your life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20). You may not know exactly what you want to do now, and that’s okay. As long as you have a framework that guides you, you’ll be in a fine position. Opportunity will arise that you had no idea was in the realm of possibility.

ARIES (Mar. 21-Apr. 19). You’ve earned the chutzpah you have, but you need a little more for what you want. You don’t get to have the confidence for free. The price of confidence is doing what scares you. First you dare; then you become daring.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20). It’s hard to put a price on learning. But if you gain even one insight that changes you, makes you think differently, gives you a degree of comfort or inspires you to be more, whatever brought you to that was worthwhile.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There’s something you keep locked away in your heart that’s become a part of you, reflected in your every move. Take it out; re-examine; and decide if it still belongs there. If not, toss it. If so, polish and return.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What keeps you good even when you don’t feel like it? Your principles are the restraint keeping you on the path of being the best possible version of yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Everything moves, not necessarily forward. Some backward slides are a positive relaxation of hypervigilance. Some backward slides are dangerous regression. Know the difference. In the latter case, take preventive action.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you believed whatever or whomever you’d like to add to your life was within the realm of possibility, what would you do to get ready? Do that. Because with this kind of clearly defined wish, amazing things can happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s hard for some to clock the moves you’re making, because you’re simply going too fast for them. You’re a blur! There’s no reason to slow down, either, since there are plenty at your pace who will keep you company.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you write your priorities down, much will become clear about your life, what’s working and what’s not. Today, the tic-tac-toe model will work well. If you have more than nine priorities, it’s too many.

