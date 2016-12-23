HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY MATHIS (122316)

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 23). The big life questions can only be answered by you. You’ll research, gather ideas, get advice— bottom line, your heart already knows. Execute with confidence. February will bring something interesting to take care of. Responsibilities only make your life richer. March and June offer business advances. Libra and Pisces adore you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). An unexpected twist—your act of humility accidentally draws attention to you. So much for the spotlight you were trying to avoid. The more you run, the more it shines on you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The beautiful and elusive Marlene Dietrich suggested, “It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter.” You have so many friends like this, and it will be good to be around them now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20). If you even half-believe in spirit guides, and you call yours up, you might just get an intuitive message about how you can fix things. You’ll still have to do all the work, though. Spirit guides are advisers, not employees.

ARIES (Mar. 21-Apr. 19). Sharing the same sensibility isn’t necessary to a productive relationship. Align yourself with people who are very different from you, because you’ll work great together now and mesh in interesting ways.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20). Put serious attention into what you’ll wear, who you might see, what you’ll talk about. Forethought will lead you to make a wonderful impression. Your upbeat and confident mood will make all of the difference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you go seeking inspiration, you may come up dry. Seek connection instead. This aim will prompt you to bring more of yourself to interactions, and you’ll be met in kind.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you try and calm yourself by making life a little more predictable, you will achieve a level of predictability somewhere between delightful spontaneity and mild chaos. Save your energy; embrace the unknown.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It may feel like a game of limbo in which you’re being asked to bend backward to the furthest extent you can without falling down. You’re emotionally and practically flexible, but should they really be asking this of you?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Happiness depends on your ability to reduce the self-critical voice inside your head. The praiseful voice is equally unnecessary. Focus on tasks; eliminate the commentary.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Relationships reach new comfort levels. This might change the whole game, inspiring you to go for a deeper commitment, or maybe it’s just something that will happen naturally.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You know the social secret: People who feel accepted are way more fun. That’s why you strive to be easygoing, project tolerance and eschew pretentiousness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You warmly try to include everyone, make introductions and promote togetherness. You can feel good about the efforts you make in this regard, and you’re likely to have extremely successful results.

