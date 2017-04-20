I Love Ethel and Fred – Ethel is a 2-year-old, 10-pound, Schnauzer “tripod” who is missing one of her legs. She was found with her 16-week-old male puppy Fred

Ethel is a 2-year-old, 10-pound, Schnauzer “tripod” who is missing one of her legs. She was found with her 16-week-old male puppy Fred on the tracks at a Los Angeles train station and brought to ShelterHopePetShop.org for care and homing. Those interested in adopting these sweet, strong survivors may contact Shelter Hope at 805-379-3538.
Most Viewed Stories
Beverly Hills News – Save The Date To Meditate With Deepak Chopra – In Beverly Hills!
Wall Street Journal’s Peggy Noonan Wins Pulitzer Prize For Political Commentary
Annual Legacy Gala Honors Two Nonprofits Serving Deserving Children
Beverly Hills News – Walk With the Mayor Celebrates the Flavors of Europe
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY MATHIS (040717)
Woman Killed In Traffic Accident At Wilshire/Bedford
Beverly Hills News – Walk With The Mayor Monday and Visit Nerano!
Beverly Hills News – Crescent Drive Mini Park on Walk with the Mayor Monday
Beverly Hills News – Signs Posted on LA/Beverly Hills Border Removed
Beverly Hills News – Crescent Drive Mini Park on Walk with the Mayor Monday
Sign up for Breaking News & Alerts
Registering Email
Submitting Comment