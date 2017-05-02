In Time For Cinco De Mayo, Sharkey’s Debuts Three New Tacos

Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill is not only celebrating Cinco de Mayo, but the whole month, with Fiesta de Mayo, starting this year with the debut of three new tacos available in each of Sharky’s 25 restaurants in California, Oregon and Nevada—including Beverly HIlls.

The trio of artisanal tacos joining Sharky’s “Feel Good About Eating” menu from April 27 to May 31 are:

• Slow-Roasted Pork: A modern taco build featuring natural-raised and lean pork with pineapple citrus marinade. Served with housemade jicama-cabbage-carrot slaw lightly flavored with a chipotle crema, with corn tortilla.

• Steak and Arugula: Featuring fresh, grilled angus steak, arugula, fontina cheese, avocado salsa, pickled red onion, and cotija cheese garnish, with flour tortilla.

• The Roque Shrimp Taco: Named after Jose Roque, Sharky’s Northridge general manager, the taco starts with marinated and grilled shrimp, with the jicama-cabbage-carrot slaw, grilled and diced fresh pineapple, with corn tortilla.

“At Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill, we’re developing new recipes that highlight the rich and diverse flavors of Mexico and combining quality ingredients in innovative ways to surprise and delight our guests,” said Steven Paperno, founder/CEO, Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill. “Our new trio of Fiesta de Mayo tacos showcases contemporary yet familiar tastes of Mexico. It’s best our guests hurry in before they leave the menu at the end of May.”

The tacos can be ordered individually, or as a platter of two with organic whole grain poblano brown rice or organic long-grain Mexican-style white rice and organic black or pinto beans made without lard.

Sharky’s will host a “Taco Showdown” during Fiesta de Mayo offering 20 guests the chance to win $25 in Sharky’s Bucks. Guests simply cast their vote for their favorite new taco at www.facebook.com/sharkyssocial or www.instagram.com/sharkeyssocial by May 31. The winning taco may find a permanent home on Sharky’s menu.

