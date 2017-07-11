International Olympic Committee To Vote Today On 2024, 2028 Summer Olympic Sites

The International Olympic Committee is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal to award both the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics simultaneously in September.

Los Angeles and Paris are the only two cities vying for the ’24 Games and both are making their formal presentations to the IOC Tuesday.

If the IOC approves the simultaneous awarding of both Games, it is expected the move would all but officially secure the ’28 Games for L.A. because the city’s delegation has been receptive to the idea while the Paris organizers have insisted on ’24 because they said the planned Olympic village will not be available in ’28.

“We welcome the executive board’s decision to look at the simultaneous awarding of two successive summer Games,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said at the news conference on Monday.

The L.A. delegation in Switzerland includes Garcetti, LA 2024 Chairman Casey Wasserman, CEO Gene Sykes and Vice Chairs Janet Evans and Candace Cable. The group was scheduled Tuesday morning to give the IOC a 45-minute presentation on the city’s bid, including a 30-minute Q&A session.

By utilizing existing venues like the L.A. Memorial Coliseum and ones already planned by private investors, LA 2024 will be presenting a balanced $5.3 billion budget for the Games.

Bach echoed a recent report by the IOC’s Evaluation Commission which concluded that L.A. and Paris’ bids are in line with reforms the committee has been striving for over the last several years.

The Olympic Agenda 2020, which was approved in 2014, is aimed at fighting corruption while improving transparency and good governance.

“We are very impressed with how both cities have embraced the reforms of the Olympic Agenda 2020,” IOC President Thomas Bach said on the eve of the L.A. delegation’s presentation.

The selection of the host city for ’24 — and for ’28 if the IOC votes in support of the idea — will take place in Lima, Peru in September. If awarded one of the Games, it will be the third time Los Angeles will have hosted the Olympics after previously hosting in 1932 and 1984.



