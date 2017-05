CELEBRATING INDEPENDENCE — Israeli Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office Eli Groner and Israeli Consul General Sam Grundwerg joined Mayor Lili Bosse and Beverly Hills residents at the City’s inaugural luncheon celebration of Israeli Independence, Yom Ha’atzmaut.

Posted Thursday, May 4, 2017 – 6:20 PM

By Victoria Talbot

A luncheon held in the Municipal Gallery at Beverly Hills City Hall to celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut also welcomed two distinguished visitors: Israeli Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office Eli Groner and the Israeli Consul General Sam Grundwerg.

Yom Ha’atzmaut commemorates the formation of Israel as a nation 69 years ago.

