‘It’ Continues Box Office Dominance

“It” continued to plow through the box office record books this weekend, selling an estimated $60 million in tickets.

The horror movie is on track to sell a total of $218.7 million in tickets over 10 days in the United States and Canada, and that increases to $371.3 million worldwide, according to estimates from Warner Bros.

” `It’ continues to astonish,” gushed movie analyst Paul Dergarabedian at comScore. “It sets a new standard for what is possible at the box office in the month of September.”

Two movies debuted in the second and third places: “American Assassin,” a tale of a CIA black ops killer, opened at second with a $14.8 million weekend.

“Mother!” — another horror churner — opened in third, with an estimated $7.5 million in receipts.

Rounding out the 10 most-popular movies this week, as estimated by the studios, were “Home Again” ($5.3 million), “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” ($3.6 million), “Annabelle: Creation” ($2.6 million), “Wind River” ($2.6 million), “Leap!!” ($2.1 million), “Spider-Man: Homecoming” ($1.9 million) and “Dunkirk” ($1.3 million).

CNS-09-17-2017 08:54

