James Corden Tapped To Host Hollywood Film Awards At The Beverly Hilton

James Corden will host the Hollywood Film Awards in November for the third consecutive year, producers announced Monday.

The 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards will take place Nov. 5 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The ceremony recognizes films and actors, but also honors artists in the categories of cinematography, visual effects, composing, costume design, editing, production design, sound, and makeup and hairstyling.

Corden, the host of “The Late, Late Show with James Corden” on CBS, recently won two 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Honorees for this year’s show will be announced at a later date.

The Hollywood Film Awards were founded in 1997 to “celebrate Hollywood and launch the awards season.” Recipients of the awards are selected by an advisory team for their body of work and/or film(s) that are to be released during the calendar year. For additional information, visit www.hollywoodawards.com.

CNS-09-25-2017 06:54

