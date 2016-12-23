Jerry Cutler On Film– ‘Sing’ Is A Surefire Hit For The Kids

As the advance reviewer of animated features chosen unanimously under some pressure initiated by their grandfather, I went to see Sing. With an abundance of pressure placed on me. I sat with kids seated on my left, right, front and back, and waited for the movie to start to be followed by high pitched happy screeches.

The film opened and much to my delight the music and animated animals of every species came on screen mesmerizing every kid in the audience–including this kid.

Buster Moon, a koala bear whose veins are filled with an undeniable thrust for show business, is voiced by the indomitable Matthew McConaughey.

Moon, whose theater is bankrupt, comes up with the idea of having a singing contest and offering a $1,000 prize. Unbeknownst to him, a misprint in the brochures offers a $100,00 prize to the winner. The lines outside Moon’s theater packed with aspiring singers overwhelms Moon. Animals from seemingly every species with hopes of winning the money, line the streets. Starring in Sing are Reese Witherspoon as Rosita, an overworked pig with 25 kids, and Seth MacFarlane as Mike, a pompous rat whose rakish character serves him well as he vies for the ultimate reward. Ash, a porcupine whose new found courage gives her character the strength to go it alone after a breakup from her conceited boyfriend is brilliantly voiced by Scarlett Johansson. Taron Egerton is Johnny, a gorilla with a heart of gold who is out of place in his father’s gang, and Tori Kelly an elephant named Meena with stage fright who eventually overcomes her fear of singing. A wonderful and touching addition is Meena singing of Leonard Cohen’s classic, Hallelujah. There are more characters and more singing and lots of good-natured humor. The story is filled with positive lessons for the young ones to emulate. And, not a peep out of the kids who surrounded me as they sat glued to their seats enjoying every moment of the unfolding drama. I liked itand will probably see it again with, hopefully, the same kids in attendance. 3-1/2 Bagels out of 4 Jerry Cutler, The Courier’s film critic, is rabbi at Creative Arts Temple.

