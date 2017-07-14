Jewish Family Service Of Los Angeles Names Eli Veitzer New President/CEO

The Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles (JFS) Board of Directors has appointed Eli Veitzer, CEO of Prototypes, as JFS’ incoming president/CEO. Veitzer’s appointment is the result of a national search the JFS board began in January 2017 in close coordination with JFS President/CEO Paul S. Castro, who is set to retire at the end of the year.

“We are extremely confident that Eli has the leadership skills, professional background and commitment to our mission to lead JFS into the future, as we continue to provide our wide array of social services and be a vital safety net for the greater Los Angeles community,” said Shana Passman, JFS board chair.

Veitzer returns to JFS after nearly three years as the CEO of Prototypes, a social service agency that provides substance abuse prevention and treatment programs, including residential treatment programs, throughout Southern California. Prototypes specializes in assisting women, children and men address conditions such as alcohol and/or drug addiction, mental illness, domestic violence and other trauma.

“It is a tremendous honor to follow Paul Castro in leading Jewish Family Service,” said Veitzer. “He has cemented JFS as a vital, vibrant and caring organization, and I am excited to build on that foundation. I look forward to working with all the talented and dedicated staff, board, volunteers and supporters of JFS, to extend our reach and deepen our impact as we face the many challenges ahead for Los Angeles’ most vulnerable and needy individuals and families.”

Veitzer, a graduate of Brown University, was a key leader in the JFS family for more than 20 years. During his previous time at JFS, Veitzer served as director of administration and director of strategic initiatives and business development, holding each position for several years.

Veitzer will return to JFS on Sept. 5, and work with Castro on the transition.

For 163 years, Jewish Family Service (JFS) of Los Angeles has provided social services to all in need regardless of age, ethnicity, religion or ability to pay. JFS counsels families, supports the elderly, houses the homeless, feeds the hungry, assists the disabled and empowers survivors of violence. Its professionals and volunteers serve 100,000 people each year. For more information, visit www.jfsla.org.

