Posted: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 – 3:28 PM

Jimmy Kimmel broke down Monday night when discussing the live-saving heart surgery his newborn son underwent at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Kimmel’s son Billy was born with what doctors soon diagnosed as a heart defect. He was rushed from Cedars-Sinai to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Dr. Vaughn Starnes performed successful open-heart surgery.

Kimmel took to his Jimmy Kimmel Live primetime talk show Monday to thank everyone, including the doctors at CHLA, for nursing his son back to health.

Kimmel’s monologue can be viewed here:

Share this Story