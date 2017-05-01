Joan Mangum’s Society Scene—The Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Honors Natalie Morales, Deborah Landis

The Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai luncheon in The Beverly Wilshire honorees were famed costume designer Deborah (Nadoolman) Landis (left) of Beverly Hills and Access Hollywood host Natalie Morales. They are welcomed by Women’s Guild President Gina Furth (right). Photo by Alex Berliner

The Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring Luncheon in The Beverly Wilshire honored NBC News West Coast anchor and Access Hollywood host Natalie Morales with the Women of Achievement Award, presented by Shelley Cooper; and Deborah Landis, Oscar-nominated costume designer and UCLA professor, with the Trailblazer Award, presented by her husband Director John Landis. A raffle featuring many great items made many attendees very happy.

The luncheon, which since 1957 has raised more than $50 million, benefiting the guild’s Simulation Center for Advanced Clinical Sills, where high-tech patient simulators and next generation technology provide critical training for health professionals. Congrats to Luncheon Chairs Lynne Brookman, Caryl Golden and Julie Solnit for a successful event.

• • • • •

The Jeffrey Foundation and its Circle of Love Committee is presenting the 45th anniversary dinner on Thursday, May 11, at the Olympic Collection, 11301 W. Olympic Blvd.

Emceeing the 5-10 p.m. event are Christine Devine, KTTV news anchor, along with iconic game show host, actor and big band singer Peter Marshall. Music and entertainment will be provided by songstress Bonnie Bowden and her trio.

Planning Committee members for the gala are Joanna Kermani, Mauria McPoland, Suz Landay, Lorraine Spector, Elaine Dupont Bernard, Beverly Cohen, Mara New, Poppy Paulos and Linda Schwartz.

Alyce Morris Winston, the founder of the Jeffrey Foundation, is the subject of a new motion picture documentary about her different lives and how her mission to educate children from struggling families with special needs.

The goal of this year’s Circle of Love campaign is to raise $500,000 for educational and therapeutic children’s programs that include parent counseling and community involvement.

Tickets are $150 per person. For more information and RSVPs, call 323-965-7536.

