Joan Mangum’s Society Scene—Helen Grayco Rosen, Michael Rosen Celebrate Double Birthday Gala

Hosting the ”Simply Shakespeare” benefit at UCLA’s Freud Playhouse were Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, flanking awardee Ariel Bell. At right is Everett Orrick, CEO of BBVA Compass who presented the award. Photo by Ryan Miller/ Capture Imaging

A dual birthday celebration for Helen Grayco Rosen (right) and her stepson Michael Rosen (left) was held Saturday night in Beverly Hills. Here, the co-hosts welcome Shelly and Donald Sterling. Photo by David Levin

More than 200 guests turned out last Saturday for the gala double birthday party of Helen Grayco Rosen and her stepson Michael Rosen in the latter’s beautiful Trousdale home.

Among those saluting the two were Naomi and Marty Feldman, Joan Ashton and Stanley Black, Bob Vernon and Madeline Gussman, Virginia Plumb and Michael Starkman, Julie Farb, Lisa and Marty Greenberg, Marianne Berman, Donald Kaufman, Marlene Kreedman, Elaine and Pewter Bernard, Shelly and Don Sterling, Lee Barab and Arnie Mills, Ila and Len Krane, Joel Davis and Enid Rom, Robert Rock and Ronnie Kassorla, Barbara and Arthur Lewis, Audrey and Bob Bornstein, Grace Scherer, Alicia Rose, Eleanor and Ray Moscatel, Bernardo Puccio and Orin Kennedy, Gail Dauer, Marlene and Bob Ridgley, Mike and Gloria Franks, Sue Wittner, Stephanie Hibler, Neil Sloan, Jackie Rosenberg, Ed Lozzi, Norby Walters, Sam and Bonnie Strangis, Shana Forman, Sherry Hackett, Linda Schwartz, Bob Coleman, Vic and Jean Werber, Darlene Prigatel and Michael Sokolich, and many more–all having a ball.

Family was well represented with Helen’s daughter Gina and son Spike Jones with Glenna Kroenert, plus her nieces and their husbands Judy and Dr. Jay Sher; Cindy and Bob Williams with their son R. J. Williams, producer of Young Hollywood. Mike was represented by his son Scott Rosen with his wife Liz; and daughter Kathy with her husband Rick Simpson.

• • • • •

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks hosted The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles (www.ShakespeareCenter.org) 27th “Simply Shakespeare” benefit at UCLA’s Freud Playhouse.

The hilarious evening of improvised Shakespeare and song by an intergalactic group which included Rita and Tom, Alfred Molina, William Shatner, Kyle MacLachlan, David Cross, Evan Handler, Sheldon Donenberg, Finn Wittrock, Susannah Fielding, and Glenn Howerton who improvised their way through a codensed version of The Tempest. Thomas Dunbar, all the way from Louisville, was the eBAY winning bidder of a once-in-a-lifetime, walk-on role.

Under the direction of SCLA founding Artistic Director Ben Donenberg, William Shakespeare’s endearing tragic comedy not only gave the bard’s words additional hilarity through the on-stage delivery and antics of its all-star cast, but wove in six songs from three-time Grammy-winner singer/songwriter Ben Harper whose renditions included Glory And Consequence, Waiting On An Angel, Forever, Don’t Talk About Murder While I’m Eating, Having Wings and Rock And Roll Is Free. Charles Richard Lester also wowed the crowd of 500 with his theremin instrument.

The event was sponsored by the Entertainment Industry Foundation and included a pre-show reception provided by the Gallo Family of Wines, followed by a post performance reception with the cast. All proceeds support the SCLA and its arts-based employment programs for chronically unemployed veterans and urban youth which provide award-winning professional productions supported by a veteran workforce.

Another highlight was the presentation of the inaugural Bright Future Award to U.S. Army veteran Ariel Bell, coordinator of the SCLA Veterans in Art Programs. The award was presented by Everett Orrick, CEO of BBVA Compass, a financial institution operating 651 nationwide branches, 61 of which are located in California.

