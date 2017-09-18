Julia Louis-Drefus, ‘Veep’ Enjoy Big Night At Emmy’s

HBO’s “Veep” and star Julia Louis-Dreyfus continue to reign over Hollywood’s comedy world Monday, thanks to their big wins on Emmy night, while Hulu’s streaming series “The Handmaid’s Tale” finds itself tops among dramas.

HBO also had great success at the 69th Emmy Awards on Sunday night thanks to “Big Little Lies,” which took home five prizes, including outstanding limited series, while NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” — rejuvenated thanks to its lampooning of President Donald Trump — collected four Emmys.

In addition to a win for best drama series, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the story of a dystopian world based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, also earned a best drama actress prize for Elisabeth Moss — a career first — and a supporting actress statuette for Ann Dowd — another career first.

“I’ve been acting for a long time, and that this should happen now, I don’t have the words, and I thank you,” the 61-year-old Dowd said.

Reed Morano was named best director for her work on the show, also her first, while series creator Bruce Miller won the Emmy for drama series writing.

Miller gave thanks to Atwood, “who created this world for all of us,” then capped the night by saying, “It’s been lovely. Go home. Get to work. We have a lot of things to fight for.”

Sterling K. Brown won the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama for NBC’s “This is Us.” He paid tribute to another black actor, Andre Braugher, recalling his 1998 Emmy win for “Homicide: Life on the Streets.”

“I just want to say, Mr. Braugher, it is my supreme honor to follow in your footsteps,” Brown said.

He also hailed his castmates on the ensemble drama.

“You are the best white TV family that a brother has ever had,” he quipped. “Better than Mr. Drummond. Better than those white folks that raised Webster.”

The win was the second Emmy for Brown, who won last year for supporting actor in a limited series for “American Crime Story.”

Louis-Dreyfus made Emmy history by becoming the first performer to win six Emmys for the same role, having collected the best comedy actress prize for six straight years. She called her “Veep” role “the role of a lifetime and an adventure of utter joy.”

Louis-Dreyfus noted that the show — which won its third straight Emmy for best comedy series — is about to begin filming its final season.

“We did have a whole storyline about an impeachment, but we abandoned that because we were afraid somebody else might get to it first,” she joked — one of many barbs during the night aimed at Trump.

Her wins for best comedy actress and as a producer for “Veep” on Sunday gave Louis-Dreyfus 11 total Emmys in her career. She also won Emmys as lead actress on “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and as supporting actress on “Seinfeld.”

Donald Glover was named best actor in a comedy for FX’s “Atlanta.” He also won the prize for comedy series directing for his work on the show.

“Saturday Night Live” won the Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series, and Lorne Michaels, the show’s creator and producer, said he remembered accepting the show’s first Emmy for outstanding variety show after its first season in 1975-76.

“I remember thinking as I was standing there, alone, that this was it. This was the high point,” Michaels said. “There would never be another season as crazy, as unpredictable, as frightening, as exhausting or as exhilarating. Turns out I was wrong.”

“SNL” has won more than 50 Emmys during its run.

The show, which earned outstanding guest actor and actress prizes for Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy during ceremonies last weekend, also took home prizes at the Microsoft Theater Sunday for Kate McKinnon as supporting actress in a comedy series and for Alec Baldwin as supporting actor — honored for his portrayal of Trump.

For Baldwin, the win was his third career Emmy. He won twice for lead actor in a comedy for his work in “30 Rock.”

“I always remember when someone told me that when you die, you don’t remember a bill that Congress passed or a decision the Supreme Court made or an address made by the president,” he said.

“You remember a song, you remember a line from a movie, you remember a play, you remember a book, a painting, a poem. What we do is important. And for all of you out there in motion pictures and television, don’t stop doing what you’re doing, the audience is counting on you.”

The win for McKinnon was her second in a row.

“Being part of this season of `Saturday Night Live’ was the most meaningful thing I will ever do, so I should probably stop now,” said McKinnon, who also thanked Hillary Clinton, whom she portrayed on the show opposite Baldwin.

“SNL” also won an Emmy for best directing in a variety series for Don Roy King, who hailed the cast and crew of the program.

“I get to work with the most remarkable people in the world, and I’ve learned how to tie a bowtie,” he joked.

“SNL” lost out in the race for outstanding writing for a variety series. The prize went instead to the writers behind “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” which was also named best variety talk series.

John Lithgow, 71, took home the prize for best supporting actor in a drama series for his role as Winston Churchill in Netflix’s “The Crown.”

“`The Crown’ just keeps on giving,” Lithgow said while accepting the award.

In addition to recognizing his fellow nominees, Lithgow gave a shout out to Churchill.

“His life, even as an old man, reminds us what courage and leadership in government really looks like,” he said.

The win was the sixth Emmy for Lithgow, who won three times as lead actor in a comedy series for “3rd Rock from the Sun.”

HBO’s “Big Little Lies” — exploring the dark secrets of three suburban mothers — also had a big night, winning for best limited series and landing a best actress prize in a limited series or movie for first-time Emmy winner Nicole Kidman. The show also earned a first-ever Emmy for Laura Dern, who was named best supporting actress in a limited series or movie, while Alexander Skarsgard won for best supporting actor in the show. Jean-Marc Vallee won his first Emmy for directing the show.

Kidman said the production highlighted the “complicated, insidious disease” of domestic abuse.

“It is filled with shame and secrecy, and by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more,” she said.

Riz Ahmed won the Emmy for lead actor in a limited series or movie for HBO’s “The Night Of.”

The Emmy for outstanding television movie went to Netflix’s “Black Mirror: San Junipero,” which also won a prize for outstanding writing for a limited series or movie for Charlie Brooker.

The Emmy for writing in a comedy series went to Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe for “Master of None.” Waithe became the first black woman to ever win in the category.

NBC’s “The Voice” won the third consecutive Emmy for outstanding reality-competition program. It bested CBS’ “The Amazing Race,” which has been nominated in all 16 years the category has existed and won the first seven years and again in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Hosted by Stephen Colbert, the Emmys telecast surprised many in the crowd with a cameo appearance by former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Spicer walked on the stage, pushing a podium, during Colbert’s opening monologue, satirizing the much-publicized debate over the size of the crowd at President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

“This will be the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period, both in person and around the world,” Spicer said.

CNS-09-18-2017 01:45

