KidUnity allows local youth to engage in fun, age-appropriate after school programs where kids can explore and serve their community

KidUnity, which allows local youth to engage in fun, age-appropriate after school programs where kids can explore and serve their community, and acquire leadership skills, is back for another year. This week, the Beverly Hills youth visited The Beverly Hilton, where the focus was on teaching students about water usage and empowering them to be active leaders in water conservation. Pictured above, back row: David Alagem of Oasis West Realty; Debby Figoni, Beverly Hills Water Conservation Administrator; Kent Warden of Oasis West Realty and Stacy Marks, founder/co-director of KidUnity Beverly Hills. Front row (from left): Nico Gonzalez, Guy Marks, David Cohn, Ruby Rose Carlson, Carys Woolley, Lily Koen and Sienna Nazarian.

