‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Knocks ‘It’ From Atop Box Office Perch

The action/spy sequel “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” knocked “It” from the top of the box office heap this weekend, according to preliminary figures released Sunday.

“Kingsman” opened with an estimated $39 million Friday through Sunday at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to the industry tracking group comScore.

“It,” the horror film based on a Stephen King novel, raked in $30 million in its third week in theaters.

Third place went to “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” which opened with $21.2 million.

“American Assassin” was fourth with $6.2 million in its second week, while “Home Again” made $3.3 million in its third week to take fifth place.

Rounding out the 10 most-popular movies this week, as estimated by the studios, were “Mother!” ($3.2 million), “Friend Request” ($2.4 million), “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” ($1.8 million), “Stronger” ($1.7 million), and “Wind River” ($1.2 million).

CNS-09-24-2017 08:32

