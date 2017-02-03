L.A. City Council Votes To Oppose 12 Trump Cabinet Nominees

The Los Angeles City Council Friday approved a resolution to oppose 12 cabinet nominees of President Donald Trump.

The resolution means the council now officially opposes a big majority of Trump’s cabinet nominees, including Rick Perry to head the Department of Energy, Ben Carson to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Betsy DeVos to oversee the Department of Education, Rex Tillerson to head the State Department and Jeff Sessions to lead the Department of Justice.

Reasons are given for the opposition to each nominee in the resolution. For example, the opposition to Tillerson said the former CEO of ExxonMobil’s appointment would “impact foreign relations negatively,” among other reasons.

The resolution also opposes Elaine Chao to head the Department of Transportation, Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services, Wilbur Ross to head the Department of Commerce, Andrew Puzder to head the Department of Labor, Ryan Zinke to head the Department of the Interior and Sonny Perdue to head the Department of Agriculture.

Councilman Paul Koretz, who co-introduced the resolution, also added an amendment Friday including opposition to Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury Secretary.

Koretz called Mnuchin’s nomination an “insane appointment” due to him being a wealthy Wall Street executive that ran OneWest Bank, which critics have called “a foreclosure machine.”

“Steve Mnuchin is a world-class financier, banker and businessman, and has played a key role in developing our plan to build a dynamic, booming economy that will create millions of jobs,” Trump said in a statement in November.

“His expertise and pro-growth ideas make him the ideal candidate to serve as Secretary of the Treasury.”

The resolution was approved with an 11-0 vote.

Opposing some of Trump’s nominees is the latest maneuver by a council that is finding itself increasingly at odds with the new president.

On Tuesday, the council officially opposed Trump nominee Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency, which isn’t a cabinet post.

Trump’s moves to increase deportations and build a wall between Mexico and the United States were strongly denounced by several council members, and some have been drafting motions intended to fight the president’s immigration policies.

The council has also approved the city’s $2 million donation to a legal defense fund intended to help immigrants facing deportation.

Over the weekend, at least two council members — Jose Huizar and Mike Bonin — joined protests at Los Angeles International Airport opposing Trump’s ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Defense Secretary Gen. Jim Mattis, Homeland Secretary John F. Kelly and Department of Veterans Affairs chief David Schulkin were the only cabinet members not mentioned in the resolution.

CNS-02-03-2017 14:40

