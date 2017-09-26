LACO Launches 50th Anniversary Season With Violinist Joshua Bell, Bernstein’s ‘Serenade’

The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) launches its 50th anniversary season with three back-to-back weeks of programs spanning L.A. County that culminate in the ensemble’s first 2017-18 concerts featuring acclaimed violinist Joshua Bell on Saturday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m., at the Alex Theatre, 16 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, and Sunday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

In performances led by guest conductor Jaime Martín that help kick off Leonard Bernstein’s centennial, Bell performs Bernstein’s lyrical Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium) for violin and orchestra inspired by Plato’s text on love.

Martín, in his LACO debut, also conducts Brahms’ Serenade No. 1 in D Major, noted for its prominent horn section and symphonic quality, and Mozart’s overture to the opera, The Abduction from the Seraglio.

Celebrated violinist Bell, recipient of the Avery Fisher Prize, has recorded more than 40 CDs, garnering Grammy, Mercury, Gramophone and Echo Klassik awards. Named music director of the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields in 2011, he is the only person to hold the post since Sir Neville Marriner, LACO’s founding music director, formed the orchestra in 1958. Bell last appeared with LACO in 2000.

Martín, a prominent flautist turned conductor, is artistic director and principal conductor of Gävle Symphony Orchestra, chief conductor of the Orquestra de Cadaqués and artistic director of the Santander International Festival. After each performance, the audience is invited to a free post-concert party in the lobby to celebrate LACO’s season opening.

“Concert Preludes,” pre-concert talks held one hour before curtain and free for ticket holders, provide insights into the program’s music and artists.

Tickets start at $27 and are available online at laco.org or by calling 213-622-7001, ext. 1.

