LACO Receives $1.5 Million Gift From Philanthropists Carol And Warner Henry

The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO), currently celebrating its 50th anniversary season, has received a $1.5 million gift, the largest in the orchestra’s history, from philanthropists Carol and Warner Henry, who have championed the orchestra and consistently been among its top donors since the early 1970s.

Executive Director Scott Harrison announced the gift that endows the principal oboe chair, to be titled the “Allan Vogel Chair, endowed by the Henry Family,” which is named in honor of Allan Vogel, who served as LACO’s principal oboe for 44 years until his retirement last June.

The Henrys’ gift will also help support LACO’s “Baroque Conversations” series and the orchestra’s performance of Baroque repertoire, a particular passion of the Henrys, as well as an expanded commitment to chamber music.

The Henrys, who first became involved with LACO shortly after its inception, have contributed in excess of $3 million, including earlier donations over the past four decades totaling $1.5 million for operational support and their Baroque Challenge, which inspired LACO audience members to give an additional $400,000 for artistic programming.

Over more than four decades, the Henrys have also supported the orchestra with their time and leadership. Warner Henry served on LACO’s board of directors and now sits as an emeritus board member. They have both helped guide LACO’s community partnerships and collaborations and have been major underwriters of “Baroque Conversations” since its inception. They have hosted numerous LACO fundraisers and donor stewardship events and served as gala chairs in 2013. The Henrys were honored at LACO’s 2011 concert gala.

“Warner and Carol never hesitate to lead the way,” says Harrison. “Their unending generosity provides inspiration for countless others, so it is fitting that they are the first donors in our orchestra’s history to name a chair. It is even more fitting that the chair honors former Principal Oboe Allan Vogel, one of our most iconic, dedicated and joyful musicians. Through their philanthropy, wisdom, graciousness and shared passion for music, the Henrys have made an indelible imprint on LACO. They also support dozens of other arts organizations throughout Los Angeles, LA Opera, Colburn School of Music and Musica Angelica, among them. Without the Henrys, whose extraordinary giving is exceeded only by the heart and time they have poured into the organization, LACO would not be the world-class musical institution that it is today.”

“Carol and I are drawn to Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and many other top L.A. musical ensembles for the same reason Neville Marriner was 50 years ago,” explains Warner Henry.“He beamed when telling visitors how overcome he was with the quality of the musicians in this city; the same is true for us. Chamber music stirs deep passions. We also have a deep love for Baroque music and know so many others do as well. Both are core to the LACO experience and nobody exemplified the vitality and resonance of Baroque and chamber music better than our friend Allan Vogel. As LACO’s principal oboe for over 40 years, Allan was synonymous with intimate, transcendent music-making, and we are thrilled to endow a chair in his name, honoring and celebrating decades of incredible music making, and his joyous rapport with LACO’s patrons.”

“How wonderful that my dear friends Warner and Carol Henry have so generously ensured the strength of LACO’s oboe section well into the future,” says Vogel. “Music lovers and musicians in our community are truly fortunate that the Henrys are such passionate supporters. They glow with selfless appreciation of our art. I look forward to joining LACO audiences to hear each concert begin with a glorious tuning A from LACO’s Principal Oboe Claire Brazeau.”

Warner W. Henry has served as the chairman of the board and a director of Henry Company since 1974. He held various sales and sales management positions with the company from 1963 to 1974, and also served as CEO. He founded The Henry Wine Group and served as its chairman of the board. He serves on the board or is an overseer of the following organizations: The Employers Group, The Henry Wine Group, Hoover Institution, LA Opera, Colburn School of Music and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. Warner received an A.B. in economics from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from Stanford University, Graduate School of Business.

Carol Henry earned both bachelor and masters of arts in education from Stanford University and taught in the Manhattan Beach school system until 1966 when she married Warner. Carol’s volunteer career began with her involvement with the Junior League of Los Angeles in 1970. Since then, she has served on numerous community boards, including KCET Women’s Council, The National Council on Alcoholism, Cate School, Teach for America, Los Angeles Opera League, Pasadena Art Alliance and Art Center College of Design. Additionally, she has been a member of the board of LA Opera since 1985 and served as president or chairman of the executive committee since 2005. On the opera board, she has also chaired the development, patron, nominating and 20th anniversary committees.

For information on LACO, call 213-622 7001 or visit www.laco.org.

Share this Story