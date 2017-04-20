Lago Vista R1 Permit Shot Down 5-0 By Beverly Hills Planning Commission

Posted Thursday, April 20, 2017 – 6:30 PM

By Victoria Talbot

In a midnight decision following hours of testimony, the Planning Commission unanimously voted not to approve an R-1 permit to allow more than 1,500 cubic yards of earth to be exported at 1260 Lago Vista Dr. in the City’s first test of the effectiveness of the new Hillside Ordinance.

The ordinance, adopted last August, provides that any project on a hillside street under 24 feet in width that exports over 1,500 cubic yards of earth triggers an R-1 review.

The single-family Lago Vista residence involves a request to export 2,948 cubic yards of soil on Lago Vista, which is only 22 feet wide.

