Landlord Attempts To Circumvent Rental Registry With Restraining Order

By Victoria Talbot

In an apparent effort to sidestep the backbone of the City’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO), one landlord attempted to prohibit the City from enforcing the rental registry through a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) Friday.

At a hearing at 8:30 a.m., Hank Dayani, Trustee for the HHD Family Trust, inferred that there is an emergency need to prohibit the registry, claiming that making rental rates public would be damaging and a violation of the Ellis Act.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

