‘Let’s Make a Deal’ Host, Co-Creator Monty Hall Dead At 96

Monty Hall, the beloved host of Let’s Make a Deal and a longtime Beverly Hills resident, died Saturday in his Beverly Hills home at 96.

Joanna Gleason, Hall’s daughter, confirmed his death to the New York Times and said the cause of death was heart failure.

Hall created and produced Let’s Make a Deal with partner Stefan Hatos. The popular game show, which had contestants dress in zany costumes and win prizes behind one of three doors, premiered with Hall as host in late 1963.

Hall served as host of the show from 1963-1986 and again for a brief comeback in 1991.

Born Monte Halparin in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to Orthodox Jewish parents, Hall was raised in Winnipeg and received a Bachelors degree from the University of Manitoba.

His entertainment career began in radio in Winnipeg before moving to Toronto. Early on, he hosted a show called Bingo at Home and guest-hosted on CBS’ Strike It Rich and NBC’s Twenty-One.

Hall succeeded Jack Narz as host of CBS’ Video Village from 1960-62 before moving to Beverly Hills and co-creating Let’s Make a Deal in 1963.

Let’s Make a Deal was revived in 2009 with Wayne Brady as host and Hall credited as “Creative Consultant.”

“It was interesting, offering people money in exchange for their choice,” Monty told the Courier in a 2014 interview. “I found that men were quite willing to make that choice. Women were tougher bargainers. And I wondered why. You offered a man, and quite likely, he would accept that. But the woman wanted to go farther.”

One of Monty’s daughters, Sharon Hall, told CNN Saturday that her father had fell ill in the time since his wife of nearly 70 years, Marilyn, died over the summer.

Monty and Marilyn married in Sept. 1947 and had three showbiz children – Tony Award-winning actress Joanna Gleason, television executive Sharon Hall and television producer Richard Hall.

“We are a showbiz family,” Monty told the Courier in 2014. “I call them the three P’s: The president, the performer and the producer.”

In 2013, Monty received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2013 Daytime Emmy Awards, roughly two decades after his wife won hers for Do You Remember Love?, a TV production about Alzheimer’s patients.

Monty and Marilyn were well known for their philanthropic efforts, which included Tel Aviv University, Brandeis University and the Jewish Welfare Fund, along with Israel Bonds, the Jewish Home for the Aging and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

“We spent our life raising money for causes, that is a legacy I’d like to leave behind,” Monty told the Courier in 2014. “Family first. Charity comes after, then career.”

