Letters to the Editor – 2/3/17

After the embarrassing spectacles at the Golden Globes, last weekend’s SAG awards, and looking ahead to the Oscars and other upcoming shows, isn’t it about time for Hollywood celebrities to finally wake up. The only reason they exist is for our entertainment. Some of them are beautiful. Some can deliver a line with such conviction it brings tears to our eyes. Some are so convincing they can scare you while others are so funny they can make us laugh uncontrollably. But all have one thing in com-mon–they only exist and have a place in our world to entertain us. That’s it. Nothing else!

Actors make their living pretending to be someone else. Their world is a make believe–not real. It doesn’t exist. While they live for the camera, the rest of us live in the real world. Their entire existence depends on our patronage. We crank the organ grinder, and they dance.

Therefore, we don’t care where they stand on issues. Their personal opinions mean nothing to me. Just because they had a lead role in a movie about prostitution doesn’t mean they know what it’s like to be a prostitute. Their views matters far less to us than that of a someone living in Timbuktu. Believe us or not, the hard truth is they aren’t real. When we turn off our TV or shut down our computer, they cease to exist. Once we are done with you, it is time to go back to the real world until we want you to entertain us again.

We don’t care that you think BP executives deserve the death penalty or what you think about the environment. We don’t care if you believe fracking is bad, call for more gun control, or believe in catastrophic global warming. And we could care less whom you supported for president. Get back into your bubble. We’ll let you know when we’re in the mood for something pretty or scary or funny.

And one other thing. What was with all this “I’ll leave the country if Donald Trump wins”? Don’t you know how stupid that made you sound? What did you think my reaction was going to be? I better not vote for Trump or we’ll lose Whoopi Goldberg, Al Sharpton, Amy Schumer, and several more. Leave. We don’t care! And don’t let the door hit you in the rear end on your way out.

Make us laugh, make us cry, or even scare us. But realize this, the only words of yours that matter are scripted—just like your pathetic little lives. We may agree with some of you from time to time, but in the final analysis, it doesn’t matter. In our world, you exist solely for our entertainment.

Eva Safan and Susan Jarvie

•••

I am constantly losing my wallet, until I find it a few hours later in one of the predictable places. This time was different. I went several days and could not find it and worried my wallet was really gone this time. Fortunately, there was no cash in it which is unusual as I prefer (as Frank Sinatra did) using currency over plastic. It’s becoming more and more acceptable to not carry cash on you and I am surprised many of the local homeless people are not accepting debit cards to increase their odds.

Among my strict wallet rules is that I filter out all bills less than $20 each night and only keep $20s and $100s, when I can afford them, as $100s really are the new $20 bills. I can’t get out of Gelson’s or even Pavilion’s for less than $100 most of the time. Now I was without debit card and even driver’s license so I felt vulnerable. Plus, I had just bought myself a new wallet after many years at the Lacoste boutique on sale for $49 and it hurt to lose it after a month.

Now, I do have a very special wallet that I rarely use. It is an alligator billfold that once belonged to my dad. I only pull it out for special occasions and am glad last Wednesday wasn’t one of them. I kept tracing my steps and concluded the wallet must have dropped from my Adidas track pants which I don’t always zip shut. I resigned myself to calling the bank and DMV and ordering new cards.

Then miraculously, on Friday afternoon my local Wells Fargo bank calls me to say that someone turned in my wallet! I was so happy to hear this news, especially when it seemed the wallet was not ruined by the heavy rains we had. I went to the bank immediately and picked up my trusty wallet complete with crocodile logo and my Jersey Mike’s discount card intact.

We have such good manners and diplomacy present in Beverly Hills. The person who had dropped my wallet off didn’t even identify themselves as I certainly would have given him/her a token of my appreciation. This is a shining example of the City we live in. People doing good things for others and not seeking credit, or in this case credit cards. Many heartfelt thanks to this thoughtful person and remember all of us “locals” benefit by what my wife Brigitte and I call the “BHE”… the Beverly Hills Experience!



Hal Lifson

•••

This letter pertains to the Jan. 20 article regarding the Beverly Hills Unified School District selling the school superintendent’s house for $2.275 million. The property was purchased in 2012 for $1.535 million. At first glance it would appear the school district made a large profit, but, on closer look I do not believe that was the case. The profit, if any, cannot be determined until many things factor into the equation. The superintendent apparently lived in the home from 2012-2015 and paid $3,500 per month which was below the market rate. Since 2015, however, the property has been vacant.

A full accounting is needed by the school district as to the following items:

1. The property was financed through a municipal loan with the district paying an approximate 3.7-percent interest rate. What was the monthly rate paid by the district from the 2012 purchase through the 2017 sale?

2. What was the cost initially to “fix up” the home such as paint, carpet, etc. and again the cost to prepare the home for sale?

3. What costs were paid by the district for repairs and maintenance?

4. What costs were paid by the district for general upkeep, such as utilities, gardener, insurance, etc?

5. Was a commission paid on the sale? How much was the commission?

Without answers to the above questions (and others) it is impossible to ascertain whether there was an actual profit or loss on this property. A comprehensive and accurate accounting needs to be made by the Beverly Hills Unified School District to the community.

Abby Friedman

•••

It seems completely out of line that BHUSD Board of Education members will be voting as to whether or not to extend their own terms by one year. Senate Bill 415 requires that our elections be moved to even years and the cost of a special election is a necessary expense of that bill.

The citizens of this City should have a say in this matter. One extra year on a board member’s term is a long time that we don’t seem to have the luxury of, especially when two members are coming up on what should be the end of their second terms.

The high turnover rate that our district has been dealing with in regards to the superintendent position seems indicative of a bigger problem with our current board.

I would like the choice to be able to have my opinion heard via my vote. I believe that a special election in November is imperative for the future of BHUSD.

I encourage others to contact the board and let your voice be heard as well as attend the meeting on Feb. 7.

Carrie Hebroni

•••

We are a third generation family at El Rodeo and were stunned to read about the ticketing of teachers by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The school is a construction site; there are four girls in eighth grade smoking pot in the bathroom on a weekly basis. The students and many of the parents know whom they are but the word on the street is they hide it in their bras and cannot get searched or caught. Neighboring Walden Drive has had a rash of home burglaries (at least eight in the past month) with police helicopters, street closures and undercover officers.

Residents are scared and no one has been apprehended. Charlie, the crossing guard at Elevado and Trenton dodges motorists running stops signs, texting and speeding all in a days’ work trying protect our kids. As if all this is not enough, our beloved principal Kevin Allen now has to waste his precious time going before the City Council to ask that the police stop ticketing our teachers!

What is wrong with this City? The understaffed BHPD should focus it efforts on more important things that protect our citizens rather than trying to generate revenue from underpaid teachers parking their cars.

Dylan Richard

