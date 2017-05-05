Los Angeles Museum Of The Holocaust To Screen Documentary About Liberation Of Dachau

Posted: Friday, May 5, 2017 – 1:18 PM

The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust (LAMOTH) will screen the documentary The Liberators: Why We Fought, at 2 p.m., Friday, May 12 at the museum, 100 S. The Grove Dr., in Pan Pacific Park.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Dachau survivors Ben Lesser and Joshua Kaufman.

Lesser founded the Zachor Holocaust Remembrance Foundation (https://www.zachorfoundation.org/) in 2009 to continue Holocaust education to schools and religious and community groups. His first memoir was Living a Life That Matters: From Nazi Nightmare to American Dream. He also founded the I-SHOUT-OUT (http://www.i-shout-out.org/) campaign to combat intolerance, injustice, racism and bullying.

The screening is in conjunction with “Names Instead of Numbers,” the international traveling exhibition from Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial Site’s Remembrance Book Project, a collection of biographies of camp victims that gives a voice to the more than 200,000 prisoners who were deported to Dachau between 1933 and 1945.

The LAMOTH “Names Instead of Numbers” exhibit is supplemented with artifacts, letters, photographs, and personal testimonies from the L.A. site’s collection and is curated to depict the different groups of people targeted by the Nazis for dehumanization, slave labor, torture, and death. Included in the exhibit are postcards and letters from the museum’s collection written by Dachau prisoners between 1934, shortly after the camp was established, and late 1944, months before liberation.

“Names Instead of Numbers” will be on exhibit at the museum until July.

Museum admission is free. Screening tickets are available at: https://lamoth.ticketleap.com/exhibit-opening/dates/May-12-2017_at_0200PM. A $10 donation is suggested.

For more information, visit http://www.lamoth.org/ or http://www.lamoth.org/news–events/events/may-12-exhibit-opening–film-s/.

