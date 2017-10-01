Man Killed Falling or Leaping from Helicopter in Malibu

(CNS) – A man died Saturday after apparently jumping from a private helicopter in the waters off Malibu.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. near the 2300 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Rescue crews pulled the victim out of the water and brought him to land where paramedics tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name was withheld pending notification of kin.

The death was being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Aviation Administration, Peters said.

The FAA said the pilot of the Robinson R22 helicopter reported that the dead man jumped from the aircraft, according to news reports.

Share this Story