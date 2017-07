Posted Thursday, July 6, 2017 – 6:15 PM

By Matt Lopez

Metro is prepared to take the next big step in its Purple Line Extension tunneling through Beverly Hills after a 4-0 approval from the City Council last Thursday to relocate existing Southern California Edison (SCE) utility lines during construction of the Wilshire Boulevard/Rodeo Drive Metro station.

