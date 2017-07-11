Monaco Boy’s Choir to Present Concert At All Saints’

The acclaimed Monaco Boys’ Choir of the Principality of Monaco, formerly known as The Little Singers of Monaco (Les Petits Chanteurs de Monaco), will present a free 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 20 concert at All Saints’ Church, 504 N. Camden Dr., Beverly Hills.

The choir donates its time and talents to concerts organized on behalf of humanitarian associations throughout the world as well as singing for liturgies at St. Nicholas Cathedral as part of the Monaco Cathedral Choir.

Directed by Pierre Debat, the choir was founded in 1974 by Prince Rainier III and includes 24 boys between 9 and 16 years old.

Founded as part of Monaco Cathedral Choir, and placed under the High Patronage H.S.H. Prince Albert II, Monaco Boys Choir showcases the principality’s historic association with culture and the performing arts.

“The Monaco Boy’s Choir is celebrated worldwide—the Choir of the Cathedral has a century old reputation,” said Prince Albert. “Culture benefits from their meeting, whereby the sacred and profane complement each other and harmonize with the poetry, the generosity and the melodious singing proper to any young child, as my Father used to say.”

The choir has visited more than 40 countries around the world and performs an average of 40 concerts a year.

The concert is provided under the patronage of Prince Albert and with the support of Monaco’s government.

The concert will be followed by a reception.

For more information, visit https://www.allsaintsbh.org/calendar/monaco-boys-choir-concert/ or call 310-275-0123.

