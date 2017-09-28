Nespresso’s Jeffrey Evans 2nd Annual ‘Strides For CJD’ Walk To Beverly Hills High School

Posted Thursday, September 28, 2017 – 6:25 PM

By Victoria Talbot

Local Nespresso boutique director Jeffrey Evans and his wife Brandi are on a mission: to help raise awareness and funds to help find a cure for Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease – the fatal brain disease that killed Brandi’s father, Neil W. Foster.

The generously-proffered venue for Coffee with the Cops, Nespresso has become a central fixture in the Beverly Hills community.

But Evans’ commitment to philanthropy has another edge to it that is personal, and now, in conjunction with the non-profit Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, Inc., the Evans’ will hold the second annual ‘Strides for CJD’ Walk on Oct. 14 at Beverly Hills High School.

CJD, or Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease is a rare and fatal brain disease that affects about 350 Americans a year and one million worldwide.

